Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,698. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.70 and a 200 day moving average of $317.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

