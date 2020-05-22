Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 44,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.