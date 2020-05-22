Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,971 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.66. The stock had a trading volume of 843,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,512. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.