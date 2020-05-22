Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. 480,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,790. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

