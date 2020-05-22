Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 583,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.