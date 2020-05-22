Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 196,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

