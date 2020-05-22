Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,411. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -31.75.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$220,647.24.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

