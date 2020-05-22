Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.
CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.
Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,411. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -31.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$220,647.24.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
