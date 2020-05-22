Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

CHKP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. 35,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,803. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

