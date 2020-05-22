Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

