Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 639,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 25,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 54,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

