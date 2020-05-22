Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

