Citigroup Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $16.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,152,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

