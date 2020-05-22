CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. 43,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,147. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

