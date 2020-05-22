Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $51,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 631,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

