Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.