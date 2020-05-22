Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.41.

NVDA traded up $9.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

