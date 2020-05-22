Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $1,761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 214,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 888.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

