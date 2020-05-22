Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. 2,883,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

