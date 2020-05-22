Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 967 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 175,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

