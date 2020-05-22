Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,029,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

