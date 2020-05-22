Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

