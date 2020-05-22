CSFB Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $154.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective raised by analysts at CSFB from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. 5,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,565. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

