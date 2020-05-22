Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $11.59 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 672,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,658. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

