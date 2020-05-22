Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $8.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 8,368,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

