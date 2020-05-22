Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE D traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $79.29. 97,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,543. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

