Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.27. 164,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

