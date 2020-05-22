Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,318. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.