Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 54,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

