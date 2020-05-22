Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 492,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.61.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$274.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

