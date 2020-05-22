Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $120.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,311. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $652,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

