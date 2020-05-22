Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

