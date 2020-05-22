Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

ENB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,609. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.