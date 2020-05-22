EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 1,071,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

