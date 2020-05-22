Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.89.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,415 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $655.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,705. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $668.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.62. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.