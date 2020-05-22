Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $754.00 at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $710.00 to $754.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

Equinix stock traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.47. 162,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,705. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,139 shares of company stock worth $8,350,415 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

