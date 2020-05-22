Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of $504.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

