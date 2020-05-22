Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.
Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of $504.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
