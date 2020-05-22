Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 8,302,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

