Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

