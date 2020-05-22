Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,105,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 7,594,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.