Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

Facebook stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.13. 18,812,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

