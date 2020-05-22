FlypMe Price Tops $0.0183 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. FlypMe has a total market cap of $322,805.49 and $13,794.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.09 or 0.02120212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00091590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00181127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

