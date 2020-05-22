Fosun International Ltd Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.29. 266,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 888.74, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

