Fosun International Ltd Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. King Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 474,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,120. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

