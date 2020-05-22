Fosun International Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.73.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.