Fosun International Ltd Has $518,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,133. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

