Fosun International Ltd Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 90.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,614. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

