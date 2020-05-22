Fosun International Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 312,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

