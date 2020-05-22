Fosun International Ltd Lowers Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,755 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.92% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 77,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,037. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

