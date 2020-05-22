Fosun International Ltd Makes New Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

