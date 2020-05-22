Fosun International Ltd Purchases 2,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.92. 231,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

